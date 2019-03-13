ZANASU Demands Protection of Journalists from Govt, Bad Media Owners

The Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU) has said journalists need protection from the governments and “bad media owners” who force them into unethical reporting.

ZANASU president Misheck Kakonde, in a statement also called on the media to exercise “the highest responsibility in fair and accurate coverage of news, especially that the media has always championed self-regulation against statutory regulation”.

“Journalists in Zambia and globally need protection not only from government but also from media owners who abuse them by forcing them to be unethical or replace qualified reporters with mediocre ones who can do their bidding. ZANASU understands the noble task that the media has to the country and also appreciates the commitment, pressures and challenges that individual journalists have to subject themselves to keeping the public well-informed,” Kakonde stated. “For this very reason, the union stands firm in calling for the protection of journalists against media owners who are driven by desires to make profits than the primary responsibility the media houses have to their countries and the public.”

He stated that the union would always protect freedom of the press and further called on media owners to improve conditions of service for professional journalists.

“Coupled with constant training and re-training of journalists, ZANASU believes it is time these media owners end the ill-treatment and poor working conditions among journalists, and the offering of slave wages to professionals who belong to the noble profession of journalism. Government must take interest in the conditions of service for most of our professional men and women responsible for protecting our democracy through their tireless efforts on gathering and disseminating accurate information”, stated Kakonde.