Kalulushi Council Concludes Talks with Turbo for Mall Construction

The Kalulushi Municipal Council has concluded negotiations with Turbo Agencies and Unity Garments for the proposed construction of two shopping malls in Kalulushi and Chambishi respectively.

Kalulushi mayor Rashida Mulenga, who could not disclose the amounts involved in the two projects, stated that Turbo Agencies would construct a shopping mall in Kalulushi while Unity Garments would put up the facility in Chambishi.

She said the Council had already secured land for the two structures which were expected to add beauty and life to Kalulushi, with a Central Business District plan in the pipeline.

“We have successfully concluded negotiations with Turbo Agencies and Unity Garments for the construction of two Malls in Kalulushi and Chambishi respectively,” Mulenga said.

She said the Kalulushi Shopping Mall would be constructed at Patterson opposite Mine Club while the Chambishi shopping Mall would be next to the council offices.

Mulenga has since appealed to residents in the district to give the necessary support to the two investors once the construction process commences.

“I am hopeful that at construction and completion stage, the two structures will create employment opportunities for the local people,” said Mulenga.