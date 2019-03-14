Kambwili Vows to ‘Teach’ PF a Lesson

National Democratic Congress (NDC) consultant Chishimba Kambwili has said he will teach the PF a lesson by winning the Roan parliamentary by-election through his party’s adopted candidate Joseph Chishala.

Chishala has successfully filed nominations ahead of the Roan by-elections, a few hours after he was unveiled by Kambwili as the party’s candidate.

Speaking after Chishala filed his nomination, Kambwili told NDC supporters to reflect on their sufferings and vote for the party.

He has further accused the Patriotic Front of not having the interest of the party at heart.

“We have given you a candidate; someone you know and have suffered with. He is not a thief like those others. Support him so that he represents you well,” said Kambwili and further announced that the UPND would support the NDC in Roan while his party would support the UPND candidate in Bahati Constituency.

And UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka, who accompanied Kambwili, said the opposition was confident of winning the Roan seat.

“We have decided that we shall field one candidate from the NDC. We are aware of maneuvers by the PF to use state institutions to stop the opposition from fielding in Roan…the NDC has met all the requirements. In Bahati, all the opposition alliance members will rally behind UPND, ” said Mucheleka.