NDC Picks Chishala for Roan

The National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) have adopted Joseph Chishala as their candidate for Roan parliamentary by-election.

And the UPND has opted to support the NDC in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election.

Chishala, who has since filed his nominations at Roan Secondary Schoo, was accompanied by Chishimba Kambwili, the NDC Consultant.

The NDC has since co-opted UPND Copperbelt chairman Elisha Matambo as part of the campaign team to be led by Menyani Zulu.

The Roan Parliamentary by election comes up on April 11, 2019.

The seat was declared vacant by Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini.