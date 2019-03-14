PF, PAC File Roan Nominations

Patriotic Front candidate Joel Chibuye has successfully filed his nomination for the forthcoming Roan Constituency parliamentary by election.

Chibuye’s procession brought Luanshya to a standstill as the group led by Mines Minister Richard Musukwa who is the campaign manager, Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga- Chewe and Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo entered the Roan Antelope School grounds.

Chibuye, the former Luanshya District Commissioner filed in nominations after meeting all requirements at Roan Antelope Secondary School.

Activities came to a standstill Luanshya as Chibuye’s entourage proceeded to escort him file his nomination with all party structures flanking the candidate.

A bubbling Chibuye expressed confidence of scooping the seat.

Meanwhile, the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) candidate Mwansa Chama has also successfully filed his nomination.

Three political parties namely Patriotic Front (Joel Chibuye), National Democratic Congress Parry NDC (Joseph Chishala) and People’s Alliance for Change (Mwansa Chama) will battle it out in the Roan Constituency Parliamentary by elections.

The Roan Constituency Parliamentary by elections will be help on 11th April, 2019.