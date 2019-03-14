PF’s Chalwe Successfully Files Bahati Nomination

Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Bahati Constituency parliamentary candidate Charles Chalwe has successfully filed his nomination for the April 11 by-election.

Chalwe filed his nomination at Senama Council Rest House around 10:30 hours and was accompanied campaign manager Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Luapula Province chairperson Nickson Chilangwa among others.

Chalwe has opened the way for other candidates that are due to file later in the day from the UPPZ, NDC, PAC, UPND and FDD.

The Bahati seat fell vacant following the expulsion former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba.