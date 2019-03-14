U23 Plot Malawi Fall

The Zambia Under-23 national team have gotten down to business in Johannesburg ahead of the Tokyo 2020 March 20 Olympic Tournament qualifier against Malawi away in Blantyre.

Team manager Hastings Ndovi told FAZfootball.com from Johannesburg that team was shaping up from the Nike Training Centre in Soweto.

Ndovi said the team was scheduled to play a friendly match against Dube Continental Football Club that competes in the ABC Motsepe League.

The team lodged at the Garden Court Milpark and will be holed up in South Africa for seven days before heading to Malawi.

FAZ camped the team for six weeks prior to the Johannesburg outing.

Foreign based players will join the team straight in Blantyre with Beston Chambeshi naming five European based players namely Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu, Emmanuel Banda, Fashion Sakala and Boston Muchindu.

Zambia plays Malawi away on March 20 before hosting them four days later.

Winner over two legs will face either Burundi or Congo Brazzaville in the final qualifying round.

Eight teams will qualify to the November African zone tournament with the top three qualifying to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Zambia was last at the Olympic Games in 1988.

Chambeshi has named the bulk of the 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup winning side.

(Source: FAZ)