Chipolopolo Squad for Namibia Clash Unveiled

Chipolopolo caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi has named his 20-member squad for the March 23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Namibia.

Chiyangi has handed a call up to in-form South Africa based striker Mwape Musonda whose 12 goals in the ABSA Premiership has put him on top of the charts.

Seven foreign based players have been summoned for the formality fixture billed for the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium next Saturday.

FULL SQUAD

Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-RSA), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

(DEFENDERS)

Simon Silwimba, Clement Mwape (Zesco United), Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe-DRC), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City-RSA), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Clatous Chama (Simba-Tanzania), Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates-RSA)

(STRIKERS)

Justin Shonga, (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Moses Phiri (Buildcon), Musonda Mwape (Black Leopards-RSA), Lameck Silwaba (Buildcon)

(Source: FAZ)