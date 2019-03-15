Ex-Post Managing Editor forms a Press Initiative

Journalist Joan Chirwa has formed the Free Press Initiative (FPI) Zambia, an organisation that seeks to push for more press freedom, professionalism of journalists and defend human rights.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Chanda Kasolo launched the initiative at Protea Hotel Cairo Road in Lusaka on Wednesday night.

He commended Chirwa and her team for coming up with an organisation that was focused on improving standards of journalism in the country.

Kasolo also called for the improvement of conditions of service for journalists in private and public media for the country to have a free, professional press.

He further called on the FPI Zambia to work towards the protection of journalists’ interests from some media owners who were in the habit of abusing them.

“We know some of you have been on permanent temporary employment… and salaries are delayed,” Kasolo said.

And Kasolo said it was an anomaly not to have the ZNBC monitored by the Independent Broadcasting Authority.

He said the government was in the process of changing the law to ensure ZNBC was equally regulated by the IBA.

Kasolo further urged media houses to come up with research departments to avoid disseminating unverified news.

Meanwhile, Chirwa, who served as managing editor of The Post until its liquidation in November 2016, said today’s media needed to get back to the basics and practice journalism in line with media ethics.

Chirwa also assured that the FPI Zambia would advocate for freedom of the press, independence and professionalism among journalists.