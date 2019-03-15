Mambo Gets K25, 000 Fine for Contempt

Civil Society Constitutional Agenga (CiSCA) chairperson and Chikondi Foundation president Bishop John Mambo has escaped jail for contempt but has been fined K25,000 for the offence.

Appearing before the Supreme Court full Bench, Bishop Mambo escaped the punishment received by the other two who were given custodial sentences for similar offences.

Bishop Mambo voluntarily pleaded guilty to a contempt of court charge in the Supreme Court, but said he didn’t mean to bring the Court into disrepute or undermine its authority.

Others who were facing contempt of court charges include SANAC executive director Gregory Chifire, but he maintained his plea of not guilty in the same matter and was later found guilty and jailed for six years while Rainbow Newspaper editor-in-chief Derrick Sinjela pleaded guilty and was jailed for 18months.

Chifire, however, fled and he is reportedly in self-imposed exile in South Africa.

Sinjela, on the other hand, pleaded guilty and apologized to the court, but was given a custodial sentence of 18months.

In the same matter, Bishop Mambo is alleged to have committed contempt of court when he wrote a letter to Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima on May 12, 2018, over the Savenda Vs Stanbic Bank matter.

“The legal suit against the bank by Savenda, though given a favorable decision at the lower court, was suspiciously overturned by the higher court on appeal…most judges seem to be more interested in achieving personal ambitions at the expense of justice for all and equality before the law…,” read Bishop Mambo’s letter in part.

When the matter came up in the Supreme Court before the full bench, Bishop Mambo, who was represented by three lawyers, reversed his earlier plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to the charge.

His lawyers told the court that their client wanted to purge his contempt.

In his purge, Bishop Mambo apologised for the contemptuous remarks emanating from the letter he wrote.

He said he did not mean to bring the court into disrepute or undermine its authority.

Bishop Mambo said his intentions were to raise what he believed were concerns of alleged corruption with respect to the judiciary.

“Little did I know that sending the letter would bring me into contempt with the entire bench. My actions are regrettable. I sincerely apologise,” he said as he also quoted some Bible scriptures on forgiveness.

Asked by Justice Marvin Mwanamwambwa whether he read the judgments passed by the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court over the Savenda and Stanbic Bank case, Bishop Mambo said he did not.

He said he wished he had not written the letter.

“I did not read the judgment apart from what is in public domain. I wish I did not write the letter,” Bishop Mambo said.

He accused some media houses of misinterpreting the contents of his letter to Justice Mambilima.

But the Supreme Court ruled that it was reckless for Bishop Mambo to have published a letter before reading about the judgments in that case.

The matter had been adjourned for ruling since September 2018.