Mbulu’s Body Arrives

The body of Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana Rayford Mbulu who died last week arrived in the country yesterday.

Mbulu’s body arrived at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport in Ndola at noon accompanied by the wife aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight.

Scores of friends and relatives, as well as government officials led by Copperbelt permanent secretary Bright Nundwe received Mbulu’s body.

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has disclosed that the funeral service for Mbulu is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Maranatha Church in Parklands and burial will take place at Nkana Cemetery in Kitwe on the same day.

Mbulu died two weeks ago after a short illness.

He was posted to Ghana in 2017, taking over from fellow veteran trade unionist, Timothy Walamba.

Mbulu became Member of Parliament for Kalulushi Constituency in 2011 and served in various portfolios, including that of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He also served as President of the Mineworkers Union of Zambia.

Meanwhile, Kangwa said Saturday March 16, has been declared a day of national mourning in honour of Mbulu.