Miles Tells Street Vendors to Start Picking Plastic Waste For Recycling

Mayor of Lusaka City Miles Sampa has advised street vendors to stop the illegal business and switch to collection of plastic waste for supply to recycling companies.

Sampa has maintained thta street vending is an illegal business as it is against Statutory Instrument (SI) No. 12 of 2018.

The former Matero member of parliament was speaking yesterday when he toured Hongsen Investment Limited of Makeni in Lusaka, a company engaged in recycling of plastic waste.

“Street vending is still illegal under the law so stop it and switch to plastic waste collection for supply to plastic waste recycling companies such as Hongsen Investment Limited,” Sampa advised.

Hongsen Investment Limited is a Chinese company that has been making reusable products such as plastic cups, brooms, plates, buckets, hangers and many more products from plastic waste.

Some youths are already selling plastic waste to the company at K50 per bale.

“Go out there and start collecting all sorts of plastic waste and come and sell here at K50 per bale instead of fighting running battles with council police in the streets,” Sampa said.

His tour of Hongsen Investment Limited was meant to show support to companies in recycling business.

Sampa was accompanied by councillors Bupe Mulenga, George Daka and Dorcas Morcas Moyo, according to a statement issued by Council public relations manager, George Sichimba.