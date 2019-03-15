NDC Suspends North Youth Chair

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Northern Province has suspended its provincial youth chairman for alleged gross misconduct.

NDC provincial chairman Godfrey Bwalya said Gregeney Sinkonde has been suspended for a month for allegedly issuing media statements without authority from the provincial leadership.

He said Sinkonde allegedly issued derogatory statements against the party consultant Chishimba Kambwili on March 8, 2019.

Sinkonde has, however, been given seven days to exculpate himself as to why further action should not be taken against him.

And when contacted, Sinkonde said he had not received the suspension letter.

“So far, I am only getting that from you journalists…I haven’t received any suspension letter. Well, it would be better for me to look at the letter then I can comment further,” said Sinkonde.