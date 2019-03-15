RTSA to Hold Consultative Meetings on New Vehicle Registration Fees

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has called for consultative meetings with stakeholders and members of the general public on the proposed new fees for vehicle registration.

This according to a notice issued by chief executive officer Zindaba Soko.

“RTSA intends to adjust rates related to road user fees, testing of motor vehicles for roadworthiness which will now be mechanised and re-registration fees for all motor vehicles and trailers,” Soko said.

He said the meetings, to be held at the Government Complex in Lusaka and Civic Center in Kitwe and Livingstone, were in accordance with the Business Regulatory Act. No. 3 of 2014.

Soko said the Agency is required to recommend the user fees to the Ministry of Transport and Communications for approval before implementation.