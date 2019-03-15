Tasila Strikes Mentorship Deal with Nigeria’s D’Banji

President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, has struck a partnership with top Nigerian artiste D’banji to collaborate with some Zambian youths.

Tasila, the Nkoloma Ward 1 councillor, said she had a fruitful meeting with the top Nigerian artiste who has agreed to mentor some Zambian artistes.

“My team with D’Banji and his team just had a meeting to discuss possible collaboration on a few youth projects in Zambia and the region. Looking forward to collaborating with him and our very talented Zambian artists,” said Tasila who has put youth development projects at the heart of her advocacy work.