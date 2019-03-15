Zambian Doctors Score another Milestone in Surgery

Eight surgical Zambian doctors have successfully conducted a Transhiatal Esophagectomy surgery at Ndola Teaching Hospital, a procedure that has been done for the first time in the country.

Transhiatal Esophagectomy is an advanced surgery performed on people with a damaged Esophagus that results in inability to swallow. The esophagus is the organ that connects the mouth to the stomach.

The operation was conducted on a patient who could not eat or swallow saliva for the past three years due to a complication in the food pipe, which was completely closed.

Ndola Teaching Hospital public relations officer Sheona Kamwendo disclosed that for the past three years, the patient was only able to spit as she could not swallow but was able to eat using a tube that was inserted through her stomach.

The patient is still admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital and is recovering well, she said.

“As of today, the patient has been fed on porridge and water. Special tribute goes to the surgical team who are now able to conduct surgery that was previously being done outside Zambia,” added Kamwendo.

The surgical team comprised of Dr. Joseph Musowoya, the Senior Medical Superintendent, Dr Kazuma Seke, Head of Department- Surgery, Dr Patrick Musonda, Dr Bright Chirengendure, Dr Felix Chibwe and Dr Mbangu Mumbwe, an Anesthesiologist.