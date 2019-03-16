17-Year-Old Zambian Signs Formula 3 Racing Contract

17-year-old Joshua Mwanamuke of Lusaka has signed a one year Formula 3 racing contract with British company Formec.

He said at a press briefing in Lusaka that it is a dream come true for him to clinch an F3 racing deal with Formec.

Mwanamuke, who is also studying in the United Kingdom, received a B international racing licence which allows him to compete anywhere in the world.

Cars in F3 use a single-spec engine and it is a lower division of Formula 1 whose world champion is Briton Lewis Hamilton.

And National Sports Council of Zambia acting general secretary Raphael Mulenga said government will support Mwanamuke in his endeavour to become a world champion.