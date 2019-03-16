ActionAid Rebuts Looting Accusation

ActionAid Zambia has said social media reports of “wide-scale looting of donor funds” allegedly by executives and staff are baseless, malicious and untrue.

Social media reports have alleged that an on-going routine audit at the international charity organization has revealed that executives, accountants and appraisal officers have involved in the mass looting of funds meant for poverty alleviation programmes in Zambia.

However, ActionAid Zambia has issued a statement to the effect that the accusations were baseless.

“ActionAid Zambia has been made aware of a social media post containing wide-ranging allegations against the organisation, its past and present staff. We would like to categorically inform our partners, supporters and allies that the allegations are baseless, malicious and untrue,” stated management in a brief statement made available to Zambia Reports. “We assure all our partners and supporters that ActionAid Zambia remains astute in its mission of achieving social justice, poverty eradication and gender equality, guided by its values, including integrity and transparency, among others.”

The online stories have also accused former ActionAid Zambia country director Pamela Chisanga of having been implicated in the audit, an allegation which the current management led by Nalucha Nganga Ziba has outrightly dismissed.