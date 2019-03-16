DEC Nabs Accountant over Money Laundering

The Drug Enforcement Commission’s Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Southern Province has arrested an accountant for money laundering activities involving over K150, 000.

In a statement, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) deputy Public Relations officer Kamufisa Manchishi stated that Justine Luyando Luya, 39, of House No. H111, Highlands area in Livingstone, has been arrested for theft by servant, fraudulent false accounting and money laundering contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

“Particulars are that the suspect on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2015 and 30th June, 2017 with intent to defraud and deprive Nalituwe Combined School stole a total of K155,860 by inserting unauthorized figures on approved payment vouchers and cheques to alter the approved amounts. The suspect also failed to deposit and account for K10,060 cash from school fees collected,” Manchishi stated.

The suspect further engaged in money laundering by purchasing a motor vehicle, Toyota Harrier AJD 8016, which was later swapped with a Nissan X-Trail AJD 4909 in order to avoid an audit trail.

“…and [he] further undertook house improvements as well as the purchase of twenty-four (24) herds of cattle. The suspect has since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon,” stated Manchishi.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Northern Province has arrested a small-scale farmer identified as Silvester Mwenya, 41, of Shimwamba village in Mporokoso for unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants weighing 535 kilogrammes intercropped with maize.

“And in a similar incident, the Commission in Eastern Province has arrested a small-scale farmer identified as Nathan Ngoma, 37, a small scale farmer of Phumba village in Chipangali district for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 130 kilograms” he said.

Both suspects are in Police custody and will appear in court soon.