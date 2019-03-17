Zesco Sends Vanquished Nkana into CAF Quarter Finals

Zesco United saved Zambian continental pride by defeating Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko 2-1 at home to send Nkana into the quarterfinals of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup.
Nkana who were hammered 4-1 away in Khartoum by Al Hilal had to rely on Zesco United who had already been eliminated to defeat Asante Kotoko with the Ndola side obliging.
The Ghanaians went ahead in the 48th minute through Stephen Nyarko but Jesse Were and Kondwani Mtonga scored in the 54th and 56th minute to turn the tie on its head.
Al Hilal topped Group C with 11 points while Nkana ended second with nine points.
Zesco United and Asante Kotoko managed seven points apiece and bow out of the competition.
5 Comments
mulenga mulenga
Job well done Zesco
Lombe kalando
This is what soccer is all about,
mulenga mulenga
Go Nkana go forward through the semi
F simukonda
Job not well done to both teams despite Nkana qualifying to quarter finals
Espirito Sunto
Even In these second tier competitions we have struggle! Nkana just can’t qualify they have to scrape through yet we are supposed to be African giants. Do other people see hope in hopeless Kamanga?