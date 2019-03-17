Zesco Sends Vanquished Nkana into CAF Quarter Finals

Zesco United saved Zambian continental pride by defeating Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko 2-1 at home to send Nkana into the quarterfinals of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

Nkana who were hammered 4-1 away in Khartoum by Al Hilal had to rely on Zesco United who had already been eliminated to defeat Asante Kotoko with the Ndola side obliging.

The Ghanaians went ahead in the 48th minute through Stephen Nyarko but Jesse Were and Kondwani Mtonga scored in the 54th and 56th minute to turn the tie on its head.

Al Hilal topped Group C with 11 points while Nkana ended second with nine points.

Zesco United and Asante Kotoko managed seven points apiece and bow out of the competition.