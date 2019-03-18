Family Dispute Delays Mbulu’s Burial

Burial for Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana Rayford Mbulu was on Saturday put off following a family dispute regarding the burial site.

On Saturday, a day when national mourning was declared in his honour, a farewell service was held at Maranatha Church in Kitwe in preparation for burial which was to take place at Nkana East Cemetery.

But some family members were not agreement and insisted that he be buried in his village in Luapula Province.

The wife to the deceased is understood to have suggested Nkana East Cemetery, which was also government’s position, but Mbulu’s relatives directed that the body be taken to Luapula Province.

While church service was going on at Maranatha Church in Kitwe on Saturday, some mourners had already gathered at Nkana East Cemetery, with the tomb prepared for burial.

Mourners were later informed that there was a change of programme and that the deceased’s body will be taken to Luapula Province for burial yesterday.

Copperbelt minister Japhen Mwakalombe, who represented government during the Church service, was short of words and was seen making phone calls which seemed not to have helped.

Mbulu’s body was transported to Luapula Province yesterday where he has been buried.