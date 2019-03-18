Govt Gives Chingola Black Mountain to ‘Jerabos’

Government has handed over a mining licence to small-scale miners, commonly known as Jerabos, in Chingola to conduct mining activities at selected slug dumps to lessen illegal mining activities in the district.
Nchanga Member of Parliament Chali Chilombo has said the handover of the mining license for the slug dumps, commonly known as black mountains, is a true testimony of government’s desire to empower young people.
He is also hopeful the initiative will help reduce cases of illegal mining activities that have been so rampant in the district.
“This is yet another testimony of the importance President [Edgar] Lungu has placed on empowering you. He promised you youth empowerment and today he has empowered you with mining licenses,” Chali stated.
He told the youths to work together and accommodate each other in their mining activities.
“Let us not fight over this site; let us work in harmony and ensure all working safety precautions are put in place before operations start,” said Chali.
And small scale miners representative Kabaso Mulenga, popularly known as Spax, thanked President Lungu for empowering young people.
2 Comments
Edward
Did the president said its a youth empowerment?I think president lungu should b specific because its a jerabo empowerment not youth empowerment cos when you say youth empowerment it means every youth of chingola or Zambia will b benefiting from that black mountain bt its only jerabo
Patricia Simwanza Mullan
It is not clear who has been awarded this licence and how it is going to work. Who owns the licence and who will be working there, who are people looking after the youths interests, where are the contracts, we need transparency who is benefiting and how the money will issued to these youths, who looking out for the youths interests, where do people go to find out, what are age groups are benefiting? who do people know they are entitled to the shares, where do they get the forms? who do we contact?