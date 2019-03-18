Govt Gives Chingola Black Mountain to ‘Jerabos’

Government has handed over a mining licence to small-scale miners, commonly known as Jerabos, in Chingola to conduct mining activities at selected slug dumps to lessen illegal mining activities in the district.

Nchanga Member of Parliament Chali Chilombo has said the handover of the mining license for the slug dumps, commonly known as black mountains, is a true testimony of government’s desire to empower young people.

He is also hopeful the initiative will help reduce cases of illegal mining activities that have been so rampant in the district.

“This is yet another testimony of the importance President [Edgar] Lungu has placed on empowering you. He promised you youth empowerment and today he has empowered you with mining licenses,” Chali stated.

He told the youths to work together and accommodate each other in their mining activities.

“Let us not fight over this site; let us work in harmony and ensure all working safety precautions are put in place before operations start,” said Chali.

And small scale miners representative Kabaso Mulenga, popularly known as Spax, thanked President Lungu for empowering young people.