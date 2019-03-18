Manzi Valley Plans To List on LuSE

Natural Valley, the producer of mineral water Manzi Valley, has planned to list on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE).

Natural Valley, which has been in operation for 19 years, has set out long term goals to raise financing by listing on the LuSE.

“We have built Natural Valley from a small family-run business into a household brand that touches the lives of everyone in the country,” Chief Executive Officer Stewart Simpson said in a statement. “The next step is to enable the public to share it our success story by opening up the shareholding to a wider market.”

He said listing on the stock exchange requires lengthy preparation and further investment over the coming years.

“There are still a number of steps to complete before our dream becomes a reality, but this is our long-term goal,” said Simpson when the company held preliminary discussions with several institutional investors interested to acquire shares in the company.