Mutati Advises Church and CSOs: Correct Politicians to Avoid Bad Governance

Felix Mutati says the Church and civil society organisations have the responsibility to advise and correct politicians’ mistakes to avoid bad governance.

Mutati, who is also ACCA Global Advocate, said this in Nairobi, Kenya where he was a guest speaker at the International Conference on Internal Resource Mobilization and Stemming Illicit Financial Flows.

The MMD faction leader and immediate past finance minister has said the failure by the church and civil society organization to correct politicians would lead to political degeneration and “all parties will be deemed as accomplices”.

He has since urged churches to help in creating a tax resource base and encourage the congregants to comply.

Mutati shared the country’s experiences in the mining and manufacturing sectors and the resultant decisions that were effected after being in rush to sign development agreements such as free duty on imports and not paying tax on profit.

And Fr Charles Chilufya, the director of the Justice and Ecology office at the Jesuits Conference of Africa and Madagascar, said if African countries manage to collect enough money through taxes and avoid illicit tax flows, there would be more resources for social and infrastructure development “instead of relying on debts which in turn bleed the economy”.