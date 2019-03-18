State House Distances Itself from Kalobo Youth Day Award

State House says it did not honour any youth during Youth Day celebrations.

Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda said President Edgar Lungu did not honour deceased Copperbelt small scale miners’ leader, Youngson Kalobo.

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu handed over a trophy to the Kalobo family during Youth Day celebrations.

Chanda has clarified that the move was not representative of the government position as President Lungu had not honoured any youth.

Chanda said for Presidential awards, there was always the formal Honours’ List under the Presidency, headed by the Vice-President and that this year there was no special recognition given to any youth.

“On Women’s Day on 8th March, the President made a special recognition of some women; so did Hon Given Lubinda on International Human Rights Day on 10th December 2018 after full consultations with the Presidency. On Youth Day, President Lungu laid a wreath at the Freedom Statue in honour of the fallen youths who contributed to Zambia’s freedom struggle. He did not specifically confer any honours on any one individual,” Chanda said.

“The formal Honours’ List is under the Presidency, headed by the Her Honour the Vice-President. Her committee identifies and evaluates potential recipients and the approved names are entered into the Government Gazette which is exclusively published by the Government Printer.”