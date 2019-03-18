Traditional Doctor Nabbed Over Murder

Police in Samfya District have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly administering some herbs to a 49-year-old who later died.

Kasuba Emmanuel, 33, a traditional doctor of Kabalika village in chief Mibenge’s area in Mansa district is alleged to have administered some herbs popularly known as Kalola to Rodgers Chao of Sakana village, chief Kalasamukoso in Samfya district, who later died.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident occurred on March 14, 2019 around 22:00 hours at the traditional doctor’s residence.

“The deceased had gone to seek medical attention on behalf of his biological daughter aged, 20, who has epilepsy and in the process was named to be a witch after the divination and was administered with Kalola in order to be cleansed,” said Katongo who disclosed that the suspect is in police custody.