Tutwa Ngulube Appointed Deputy Chief Whip

President Edgar Lungu has elevated Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube to deputy parliamentary chief whip for the Patriotic Front.

Ngulube takes over from his Chitambo counterpart Remember Mutale.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda made the announcement in a statement that Ngulube would be expected to liaise with opposition parliamentarians to ensure smooth parliamentary business.

Ngulube will deputize Mines Minister Richard Musukwa who is also Chililabombwe Member of Parliament.

“This is a very important portfolio and you are therefore required to apply yourself diligently as you deputize the chief whip in marshalling the necessary support for the PF business in the house including the onerous task of reaching across the floor to ensure smooth and efficient transaction of parliamentary business,” reads the statement.