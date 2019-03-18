Vet Surgeon, Magistrate Nabbed for Corruption

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Choma has arrested a Veterinary Surgeon for corrupt practices involving over K29, 000.

Victor Chainda, aged 42, has been arrested and charged with 33 counts of theft by public servant contrary to Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offences are that on dates unknown but between January 1, 2015 and December 1, 2015 in Choma, Dr Chainda, being a District Veterinary Officer in Sesheke, stole K29, 220, the property of the Livestock Department Trust which came into his possession by virtue of his employment.

He has since been released on bond and will appear in court on April 18, 2019.

In another development, the Commission in Choma has arrested a magistrate of the Subordinate Court and a Court Marshal for corrupt practices involving K30,000.

Jacob Matate Mbolela, 60, a Subordinate Court magistrate, has been charged with one (1) count of Corrupt Acquisition of Public Property and Revenue contrary to Section 34 (1) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Particulars of the offence are that on dates unknown but between April 1, 2014 and April 1, 2015 in Choma, magistrate Mbolela being an employee of the Judiciary in Choma, unlawfully diverted K10,000, property of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

Further, Winter Lupani, 34, a Court Marshal at Choma Subordinate Court, has been arrested and charged with two counts of Corrupt Acquisition of Public Property and Revenue contrary to Section 34 (1) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

It is alleged that between April 1, 2014 and April 1, 2015 in Choma, Lupani, as a Court Marshal employed by the Judiciary, unlawfully diverted K20,000, the property of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

The duo have since been released on bond and will appear in court on April 16, 2019.