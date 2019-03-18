Zambia to Host UN-SDGs Secretariat

Zambia has been chosen to host the regional secretariat for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

Foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji has said the regional office would be launched in June this year in Lusaka and the event is expected to be attended by all SADC member countries.

Malanji said Zambia’s hosting of the secretariat was announced at the just ended SADC meeting in Windhoek, Namibia.

He said the secretariat would be the third regional organ that Zambia would be hosting in addition to Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Malanji expressed gratitude to the UN and SADC member countries for giving Zambia an opportunity to host the regional headquarters.

He said this in Johannesburg when he transited from a SADC meeting in Namibia, stated Naomi Nyawali, the first secretary Press at Zambia’s High Commission in South Africa.