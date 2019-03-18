Zambian Shot Dead in S.A

A 49-year-old Zambian man has been shot dead by unknown assailants in Cape Town, South Africa.

Victor Kasongo, holder of passport number ZJ 32385, was shot at a shop in Khayelitsha Township around 19:30 hours on Saturday.

According to the information made available to the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Kasongo was shot dead by unknown people who attempted to rob him as he was exiting the shop, stated first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali.

The deceased was in the company of two other Zambians at the time of the shooting and he died on the spot after a botched attempt to rob him.

His body has since been deposited at a state mortuary in Khayelitsha awaiting postmortem and further communication with his family in Zambia.

Outing Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has expressed shock over the brutal killing of Kasongo.

High Commissioner Mwamba said the manner in which Kasongo was killed was disheartening and inhuman.

He has since called on the South African law enforcement authorities to ensure that the assailants were brought to justice as no arrest has been made in connection with the killing.

High Commissioner Mwamba has also sent his condolences to the family and that the mission would hear from Kasongo’s family on whether or not he would be buried in South Africa.