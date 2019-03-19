ConCourt Allows UPND MPs to Subpoena Speaker and ZNBC Director General

The Constitutional Court has granted the 44 opposition UPND Members of Parliament the right to subpoena Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini and ZNBC Director General Richards Mwanza.

Making a ruling in the matter in which a Kabangwe resident Richard Mumba is seeking that the Constitutional Court declares vacant the 44 seats of the MPs who shunned President Edgar Lungu’s address to parliament, the court ruled that the parliamentarians could subpoena the two officials as submitted in their application.

Justice Enock Mulembe granted leave for issuance of the summons or subpoena Dr Matibini and Mwanza after the respondents requested the court to give them guidance on the application to subpoena the witnesses.

The court ruled that the defendants would be allowed to subpoena witnesses when all parties file the record of proceedings and the skeleton arguments.

Justice Mulembe advised Mumba to file his skeleton arguments by March 5, 2019 and allow for a status conference on March 7 in which the defendants may respond on March 19.

The court is expected to hear the matter on March 26.