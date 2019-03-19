Kitwe Downpour Blows Off Roof at Ndeke Basic

Heavy rains have blown off roofs at Ndeke Basic School in Kitwe, affecting four grade nine classroom blocks.

The incident happened over the weekend following a heavy downpour.

Collins Chansa, who is Bupe Ward councillor, confirmed the sad development that has affected learning at the institution.

“Yes, I can confirm that we had a serious emergency at Ndeke Basic School where the roofs were blown off. This is because the infrastructure has lived its purpose. The other problem is that the school has no windbreaker,” Chansa said.

He said relevant authorities are being engaged to quickly respond to the emergency and allow normal operations to resume.

Chansa further disclosed that the accidents did not leave any injuries because “it happened when all structures were unoccupied”.