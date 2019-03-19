Lusaka Man Arrested for Forging Amos Chanda’s Signature

Police have arrested a 42-year old man of Lusaka’s Makeni area for forging the credentials of State House spokesperson Amos Chanda.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said Richard Joseph Mutale had been charged for the offences of Forgery contrary, Uttering a false document and Obtaining Money by False pretences Contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

“Richard Joseph Mutale is alleged to have forged the signature of the Special Assistant to the President Mr. Amos Chanda purporting that Mr. Chanda had written and signed a letter dated 13th March, 2019 addressed to the Managing Director for Truck and Trailer Sales Ltd, a company based in the United Kingdom for a business appointment with the Head of State and demanding a payment for fixing an appointment” she said.

Katongo stated that using the said forged letter, Mutale obtained K10, 000=00 from the General Manager of Truck and Trailer Sales Ltd and later issued him with a forged General Receipt as payment for Presidential Appointment for non-Zambians.

“Upon arrest, a search was conducted and the suspect was found in possession of various forged documents among them were documents bearing forged signatures of the Republican President, His Excellency- Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” she explained.

The suspect is detained in police custody and will appear in Court soon.