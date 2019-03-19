Luwingu Councillors Allege Funds Misuse

Confusion has rocked Luwingu District Council, forcing councillors to petition the Council Chairman to call for an urgent meeting to discuss utilization of the 2018 Equalization Fund.

The Councillors, in an internal memo allege that the Equalization Fund has been mismanaged hence the call for a meeting to hold those in charge accountable.

They have further stated that projects approved in the 2018 allocation under the Equalization Fund have not been worked on.

The councillors have also charged that the council has not been conducting ordinary full council and committee meetings for the past year, contrary to the local government Act chapter 281 section 22 Number 2 of the Laws of Zambia.

“The Equalization Fund is meant for capital projects but surprisingly here, there is nothing worth pointing at. We want a meeting called so that all our issues are addressed,” said a councillor anonymously.