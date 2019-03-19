Mweene out of Namibia Clash

Chipolopolo skipper Kennedy Mweene has been ruled out of Saturday’s Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group K qualifier against Namibia due to injury.

Caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi said fit-again Zanaco shot stopper Toaster Nsabata has been drafted as a replacement.

Speaking at National Heroes Stadium this morning, Chiyangi said all the players summoned for duty were geared for victory on Saturday.

He said that only the Orlando Pirates duo of Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga were being awaited to join camp after their CAF assignment in Guinea over the weekend.

“Mweene is injured, we cannot risk if he is just recovering, he still needs time,” he said.

Chiyangi said selecting the starters would not be hard for him despite having invited a number of players having a good run at their clubs.

“It won’t be difficult (picking starters) because for us what is important as coaches is to observe. We have called everyone, but at the end of the day we will observe and see those that will be ready to play the game on Saturday,” he said.

“The competition levels are very high, looking at the players we have called, where they are coming from, they are playing very well, even those that are going to play are expected to play well.”

He added: “The only thing that you have to understand is that playing for the club and the national team are two different things because maybe the way they play at the club is different from the way we are going to ask them to do here.”

Zambia and the Brave Warriors of Namibia square off at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Kickoff is at 18:30 hours.

FULL SQUAD

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

(DEFENDERS)

Simon Silwimba, Clement Mwape (Zesco United), Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe-DRC), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City-RSA), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Clatous Chama (Simba-Tanzania), Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Donashano Malama (Chippa United)

(STRIKERS)

Justin Shonga, (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Moses Phiri (Buildcon), Musonda Mwape (Black Leopards-RSA), Lameck Silwaba (Buildcon)

TICKETS CURRENTLY ON SALE VIA COMPUTICKET!

Zambia vs Namibia

AFCON Group K Heroes Stadium

23rd March 18:30hrs

South/North wings K20.00

West/East wing K50.00

VIP K200.00