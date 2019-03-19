Pres. Lungu Consoles Cyclone Hit Countries

President Edgar Lungu has sent messages of condolences to the people of Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe over the deaths caused by the cyclone raking havoc in Southern Africa.

The Zambian leader has sent notes to the presidents of Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique consoling them over the destruction caused by Cyclone Idai.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey to your Excellency, the Government and the people of Malawi, our deepest sympathies on this tragic incident. In this profound sorrow and loss, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he said.

He also penned similar notes to president Felipe Nyusi of Mozambique and Emerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.

The official death toll in Mozambique stands at 84 following flooding and high winds. The cyclone has killed at least 180 people across southern Africa.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society (IFRC) described the damage as “massive and horrifying”.

In Zimbabwe, at least 98 people have died and 217 people are missing in the east and south, the government said.

The death toll included two pupils from the St Charles Lwanga boarding school in the district of Chimanimani, who died after their dormitory was hit when rocks swept down a mountain.