Prominent Kitwe Businessman Patel Dies

Prominent Kitwe Businessman Kishor Kumar Nathubai Patel died over the weekend at Sandton Medical Clinic.

Zambia’s outgoing High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba said he was saddened to learn if Patel’s death.

Patel’s family has been running a wholesale business and distribution services on the Copperbelt for decades.

High Commissioner Mwamba said the process of repatriating the body had been completed and he was coordinating with the family and government officials in both countries to ensure that the remains were brought to Zambia today or tomorrow.