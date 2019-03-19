Two Miners Perish in Mopani Accident

Two miners have died in a fatal mine accident at Mopani Copper Mines South Ore Body shaft 3010ML in Kitwe.

Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) president Joseph Chewe has confirmed the development in an interview.

The two have been identified as Ackleo Musomali, 42, a mine Captain of house number No.K 17, Chamboli Township Kitwe and Crispin Mwaba, 29, a Boomer operator of house Number H 577 Chamboli Township Kitwe.

“The accident happened at 3510ML’- Position 1106 Access between 06:00 hours and 07:00 hours. On the same date after the two were caught up in a blasting incident,” Chewe stated.

And Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has expressed sadness on the death of the two miners.

He has implored Mopani Copper Mines to invest in safety to help address mine accidents.

Nundwe said it is unfortunate that the province has lost two miners just two months after three others died.