ZIBSIP to Reopen Soon

The Zambia National Service (ZNS) has renovated the Zambia Institute of Business Studies and Industrial Practice (ZIBSIP) which was closed last year due to dilapidated infrastructure.

The has been closed since December and ZNS was engaged to undertake an overhaul of the institution’s infrastructure at a cost of K1.7 million.

Commandant Lieutenant Colonel Nathan Mulenga has inspected the institution and is impressed with works undertaken so far.

“This is part of our mandate and we don’t need to take credit for it. We were informed of the challenge and with the help of the leadership, something has been done,” said Lt Col Mulenga.

Kitwe District commissioner Binwell Mpundu said the works done were an indication that government can do more using ZNS without spending so much on foreign contractors.

Mpundu further told management to ensure the facility was not vandalized.

ZIBSIP acting director Francis Bwalya said with works almost complete, classes were expected to resume within the next few days.