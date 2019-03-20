83 Kalumbila Families Homeless after Heavy Rains

Heavy Rains in Kalumbila’s Tundula area have left several houses collapsed, leaving most families in the cold.

Chief Mumena of the Kaonde speaking people in Kalumbila has confirmed the development in an interview, describing it as sad.

The traditional leader said about 83 houses collapsed after a heavy downpour and most families have been left without shelter.

He has since appealed to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to quickly move in and help the affected families.

“Yes, we had a heavy downpour, that was on Sunday, which led to the collapse of over 83 houses in Tundula area. This is an unfortunate incident and we have already engaged the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit and other well-wishers to quickly move in and respond to this emergency,” said chief Mumena.

District commissioner Robson Kalota, who is also the District Management and Mitigation Unit chairperson, said he had written to the DMMU at both provincial and national level to assist the affected families.

“We have made a request for assistance of about 200 tents. The current situation is not conducive; we need to protect the lives of our people. You know the area is prone to floods,” said Kalota.