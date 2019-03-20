Army Officers’ Wives Told to Observe Military Customs and Traditions

The Zambia Army has urged women married to Zambia Army officers to observe the customs and traditions of the military because they apply to them too by virtue of being married to military personnel.

Speaking when he addressed officers’ spouses at the army headquarters in Lusaka, Zambia Army deputy commander and Chief of Staff Major General Sitali Alibuzwei said the code of conduct by army ladies must replicate order, discipline and oneness as observed by the combats.

He has since called for change of mindset and has encouraged the ladies to learn, understand and correctly implement customs and traditions of the military.

And the Zambia Army Ladies Club Board chairlady has thanked the command for the guidance given and pledged that the ladies will carry themselves in a manner befitting the military.