Brenda Muntemba Dies

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya Brenda Muntemba has died.

Ambassador Mutemba was on the 22nd of February 2019 involved in a road traffic accident in Kenya.

Muntemba was evacuated to a Nairobi hospital where she had been in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until her death.

Prior to her appointment as High Commissioner, Brenda Muntemba served as Southern Province Police Commissioner and Chief Program Officer at UNESCO in Zambia.

Muntemba also served as Zambia Police Service spokesperson.

She was born on July 2, 1970.