  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Brenda Muntemba Dies
Headlines

Brenda Muntemba Dies

|

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya Brenda Muntemba has died.

Ambassador Mutemba was on the 22nd of February 2019 involved in a road traffic accident in Kenya.

Muntemba was evacuated to a Nairobi hospital where she had been in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until her death.

Prior to her appointment as High Commissioner, Brenda Muntemba served as Southern Province Police Commissioner and Chief Program Officer at UNESCO in Zambia.

Muntemba also served as Zambia Police Service spokesperson.

 

She was born on July 2, 1970.

24 Comments

  1. Lupy

    Sad development, MHSRIP

    Reply

  2. Chrispin Hankandi

    Zambia has a gallant woman.mutemba was a God fearing woman and hard working.may her soul Rest In Peace.we sure meet mama mutemba

    Reply

  3. Gilbert kakulwa

    Sad news

    Reply

  4. John Nkhata

    Too bad indeed, we shall surely miss her.

    Reply

  5. Patricia Kalusokoma

    Zambia mourns! Ba Muntemba, you ran the good race. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Sad news today. Very sad

    Reply

  6. Jimmy shaba

    It is indeed sad to lose such a resourceful person. MHSRIIP.what a wonderful person she Was!

    Reply

  7. Mumbi

    MHSRIEP

    Reply

  8. Patson

    May the soul of her Excellency rest in peace.

    Reply

  9. peter

    Rest in peace my sister

    Reply

    • Dennis Kawinga

      Comment. may your soul rest in peace my dearest friend at lilayi police training school.

      Reply

  10. MULEMBA MUSHONDWA

    RIP MADAM MUNTEMBA.

    Reply

  11. Justo

    Indeed sad day for Zambia,served this country diligently,will surely be missed by many.RIP

    Reply

  12. Nicky

    MHSRIP

    Reply

  13. MULEMBA MUSHONDWA

    MHSRIEP MADAM MUNTEMBA.

    Reply

  14. CHRISTIAN LOTTY MWANZA

    ITS NOT START TODAY

    Reply

  15. Edward Tembo

    Rest in peace.

    Reply

  16. Mooto

    Zambia has lost one of the few Gallant and dedicated woman of the 21st century. Rest in peace mama

    Reply

  17. Stephen

    MHSRIP

    Reply

  18. Mweemba Munyati

    Ooohhh my goodness
    My young sister why
    You hosted me and we had good time in Nairobi
    Noooooooo
    May God recieve you Brenda

    Reply

  19. Joseph Mulenga

    sad to hear mother Zambia shall mourn this great daughter of the soil . Ambassador Muntemba was hard working woman sold out to developing Zambia. a writer and Preacher of the gospel of our Lord JESUS. She will greatly be missed. NHSRIEP

    Reply

  20. Hev rena

    A graceful and loving person, gone too soon.

    Reply

  21. kafwimbi

    condolences to the believed family . MHSRIP.

    Reply

Leave a Reply