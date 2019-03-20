Brenda Muntemba Dies

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya Brenda Muntemba has died.
Ambassador Mutemba was on the 22nd of February 2019 involved in a road traffic accident in Kenya.
Muntemba was evacuated to a Nairobi hospital where she had been in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until her death.
Prior to her appointment as High Commissioner, Brenda Muntemba served as Southern Province Police Commissioner and Chief Program Officer at UNESCO in Zambia.
Muntemba also served as Zambia Police Service spokesperson.
She was born on July 2, 1970.
24 Comments
Lupy
Sad development, MHSRIP
Chrispin Hankandi
Zambia has a gallant woman.mutemba was a God fearing woman and hard working.may her soul Rest In Peace.we sure meet mama mutemba
Gilbert kakulwa
Sad news
John Nkhata
Too bad indeed, we shall surely miss her.
Patricia Kalusokoma
Zambia mourns! Ba Muntemba, you ran the good race. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Sad news today. Very sad
Jimmy shaba
It is indeed sad to lose such a resourceful person. MHSRIIP.what a wonderful person she Was!
Mumbi
MHSRIEP
fred
It’s time,miss you.
Patson
May the soul of her Excellency rest in peace.
peter
Rest in peace my sister
Dennis Kawinga
Comment. may your soul rest in peace my dearest friend at lilayi police training school.
MULEMBA MUSHONDWA
RIP MADAM MUNTEMBA.
Justo
Indeed sad day for Zambia,served this country diligently,will surely be missed by many.RIP
Nicky
MHSRIP
MULEMBA MUSHONDWA
MHSRIEP MADAM MUNTEMBA.
CHRISTIAN LOTTY MWANZA
ITS NOT START TODAY
Edward Tembo
Rest in peace.
Mooto
Zambia has lost one of the few Gallant and dedicated woman of the 21st century. Rest in peace mama
Stephen
MHSRIP
Gift sichone
May your soul rest in peace ba muntemba
Mweemba Munyati
Ooohhh my goodness
My young sister why
You hosted me and we had good time in Nairobi
Noooooooo
May God recieve you Brenda
Joseph Mulenga
sad to hear mother Zambia shall mourn this great daughter of the soil . Ambassador Muntemba was hard working woman sold out to developing Zambia. a writer and Preacher of the gospel of our Lord JESUS. She will greatly be missed. NHSRIEP
Hev rena
A graceful and loving person, gone too soon.
kafwimbi
condolences to the believed family . MHSRIP.