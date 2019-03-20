CBU, UNZA Lecturers’ Sit-In Still On

The lecturers’ work stoppage at Copperbelt University and University of Zambia has continued following delayed February salaries.

The two institutions of higher learning were promised their February salaries by the end of this week, but the lecturers have maintained that they will only resume work once they receive their salaries.

The Unionised workers at CBU have complained that their efforts to engage management have not yielded any result as their February remain unpaid.

Union representative Derrick Ntalasha said it was difficult for workers to work when their salaries had not been paid.

“We have had assurances and such assurances have been made before on many occasions, but they have not come to fruition. It is difficult to believe such assurances. We will not resume work until our money is deposited into our bank accounts,” said Ntalasha from the CBU.