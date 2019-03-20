Police Service Mourns Muntemba

The Zambia Police Service has said it is saddened by the death of former police commissioner Brenda Muntemba Sichilembe who was until her demise Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya.

“Before her appointment by His Excellence the President of the Republic of Zambia, we worked with Ms Muntemba in the Zambia Police where she diligently served the nation in different positions, most prominent ones being that of Zambia Police Public Relations Officer and Commissioner of Police, the rank she held until her appointment into the foreign Mission,” stated Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja. “She will greatly be missed by the entire Zambia Police Service and the nation at large. We stand with the family of Ms Muntemba Sichilembe through out this difficult time. May Her Soul Rest in Peace.”

Muntemba died yesterday following an accident in Nairobi last month which left her in the intensive care unit.