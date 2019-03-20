Suspended NDC Official Accuses Kambwili of Nepotism

Suspended National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kitwe chairman Steve Chewe has charged that the party is on the path of self destruction because those at the helm are exhibiting high levels of nepotism and dictatorship.

Chewe, who was suspended after he argued with the decision to suspend Mwenya Musenge, the NDC secretary general, has accused party consultant Chishimba Kambwili of imposing his relative as candidate in the Roan Parliamentary by elections.

“As a founder member of NDC, I am very disappointed at the way the party is being run by Mr Kambwili. There is no democracy and whoever wants to stay in NDC has to dance to the tune of Mr Kambwili, whether the song is in bad taste or not,” Chewe alleged.

He said the NDC was not founded on grounds of nepotism and dictatorship.

Chewe has further said despite an announcement having been made through the media of his suspension, he had not yet been served with the said suspension letter.

Confusion started when Roan Constituency Women secretary Mutale Mutale led other party members in denouncing the adoption of Joseph Chishala as the party’s candidate in the April 11 Roan parliamentary by-election.