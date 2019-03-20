Truck Driver Dies in Fatal Accident

A 27-year-old truck driver has died on the spot while three others escaped unhurt following a fatal road traffic accident on Great North Road in Mpika, Muchinga Province.

Muchinga Province Police chief Joel Njase has identified the deceased as Allan Chibesa of TAZARA Township in Mpika District.

He said the accident happened on Monday around 14:30 hours at Danger Hill area, about 25 kilometres north of Mpika town.

“The accident happened when an unregistered Beiber Tipper truck belonging to China Road Construction Company, being driven by Allan Chibesa, failed to reduce speed as it was descending on Danger Hill, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and hit on the rear part of a Scania Truck registration number T622 AMX which was heading in the same direction belonging to Kilimanjaro Transport of Tanzania, laden with Manganese which was being driven by unknown Tanzanian national,” he stated.

Njase added that in the first collision, the Beiber truck hit a fuel tanker registration number T535 DJY belonging to Lake Oil Company of Tanzania being driven Ramadhan Nsibu Omary, 33.

He explained that after the second truck was hit, the Beiber truck lost control and collided with an oncoming Faw Truck registration number T735 DEF belonging to Eastern Union Company, also from Tanzania.

Njanse said the deceased sustained multiple fractures and the body has since been deposited at Mpika Urban Clinic Mortuary.