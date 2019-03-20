Zambia U23 Win Away in Malawi

The Zambia Under-23 National Team recorded a significant 1-0 away win over the junior flames of Malawi in the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Belgium based Fashion Sakala powerfully headed in the winner in the 76th minute to keep the ‘Bola Na Lesa’ spirit alive.

Zambia was unlucky to have Patson Daka’s effort that could have taken the tally to 2-0 not allowed by the referee on account that it did not cross the line.

The two sides will now face off in the return leg on Sunday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Coach Beston Chambeshi will be happy the bulk of his 2017 Africa Cup winning side lived up to their pre-match hype and will be hoping to dowse the junior flames before the home ground.

Winner over two legs will face either Burundi or Congo Brazzaville in the final qualifying round for November 2019 Olympic qualifying tournament.