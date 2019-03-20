Zambia U23 Win Away in Malawi

The Zambia Under-23 National Team recorded a significant 1-0 away win over the junior flames of Malawi in the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
Belgium based Fashion Sakala powerfully headed in the winner in the 76th minute to keep the ‘Bola Na Lesa’ spirit alive.
Zambia was unlucky to have Patson Daka’s effort that could have taken the tally to 2-0 not allowed by the referee on account that it did not cross the line.
The two sides will now face off in the return leg on Sunday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.
Coach Beston Chambeshi will be happy the bulk of his 2017 Africa Cup winning side lived up to their pre-match hype and will be hoping to dowse the junior flames before the home ground.
Winner over two legs will face either Burundi or Congo Brazzaville in the final qualifying round for November 2019 Olympic qualifying tournament.
8 Comments
Osei
Brave under 23 not if fimbi
One cc
That’s Zambia we know go Zambia go thanks to our boy’s will finish the job in lsk on Sunday
paul usona
Well done guys
Coswell Banda
Fashion Sakala has always been a good player but his weakness has been holding on to the ball for too long.If he works on this which me has been doing these past weeks he will once again regain the glory he once had.
Leonard
Our dream team again we have scored via sensational F.sakala wait on Sunday 3nill Malawi will crawl
Alex Mwanza
Wow!Well done our boys,you’ve done us proud.. Thambs up Chipolopolo.
Laurent
We should not be too proud as Zambians but be able to overcome the upset which might be manufactured in future engagement either in Congo or Burundi. But the way I know the boys they are not a let down as others are.
Anold
Comment
bravo to the guys keep it up