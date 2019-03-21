Lungu Considers Help for Countries Hit by Cyclone Idai

President Edgar Lungu says he will soon sit with some government officials to see how Zambia can assist neighboring countries affected by cyclone Idai.

Speaking on arrival in Chipata this morning, President Lungu said Zambia needs to mourn with Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe that were

affected by cyclone Idai.

“We want to give them little food that we can afford, so we should think of our colleagues affected. So I am asking you to be praying for our colleagues who are faced by this big problem. Like I said, mzako akapya ndevu mzimile. so we have to mourn with the people in Malawi, we have to mourn with the people in Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The fact that we are not hit doesn’t mean that we are not affected, we are affected. I would urge those of you who have food to look after the food properly,” President Lungu said.

And Mpezeni, the Paramount chief of the Ngonis, said he was grateful to President Lungu and the government for supporting last month’s Nc’wala traditional ceremony of the Ngoni people.

Mpezeni said this when the Head of State, who is on a three-day working visit to Eastern Province, paid a courtesy call on him this morning.

President Lungu also paid a courtesy call on Kalonga Gawa Undi, the Paramount chief of the Chewas, before proceeding to Sinda to commission the district administration block.