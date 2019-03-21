Lusaka Accountant Nabbed for Money Laundering

The Drug Enforcement Commission’s Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested an accountant of Lusaka for money laundering activities involving over K500, 000.

Deborah Mwila Kabila, 34, of House No. 49, Nyumba Yanga in Lusaka, has been arrested for theft by public servant and money laundering, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that Kabila, on dates unknown but between January 1, 2018 and November 30, 2018, in her capacity as a payroll and payment officer at a named financial institution, created various fictitious transactions amounting to K507, 157.13 which she transferred to four personal accounts and to her mother’s account held at the same institution she was working for.

The suspect further acquired two motor vehicles, a Mercedes Benz C200, a Honda Civic and used parts of the stolen funds to construct a semi-detached house up to roof-level in Chalala.

The suspect has since been released on Police bond and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka Magistrate Court has convicted two people for trafficking and importing 24 kilogrammes of cocaine, the highest quantity recorded in Zambia.

High Court Judge Kenneth Mulife, sitting as magistrate, has sentenced Sydney Mwansa, an Assistant Manager of Taqua Bus Services of Tanzania and Likuta Shaibu Abilahi, a Tanzanian of Mbagra in Dar-es-Salaam, to eight years and ten months imprisonment with hard labour in each count with the sentence expected to run concurrently.

The duo was arrested by the Commission on February 22, 2016 for trafficking and importing 24 packets of cocaine weighing 24.19 kilograms.