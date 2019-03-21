Pres. Lungu Dates Eastern Province

President Edgar Lungu will head to Eastern Province today on a three-day working visit.

According to the program, President Lungu will arrive in Chipata around 09:45 hours and immediately head to Iphendukeni Palace for courtesy call on Paramount Chief Mpezeni.

The Head of State is expected to oversee a number of developmental projects including commissioning and administrative block in Sinda District, flagging off relief food in Eastern Province and commissioning of the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Technical High School in Petauke.

President Lungu is expected back in Lusaka on Saturday.